La La Land​ is a sativa-leaning strain bred from crossing Rollins with Candy Rain. Top terpenes β-Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Linalool produce citrusy aromas that’s backed up by spice and sugar and flavors of sweetness, floral notes, spice, and diesel. Kick back and dream big as a potential cerebral, calming happiness may give way to giggles.

Our Liquid Live Resin is sourced from a single cannabis strain. Nothing added. Nothing taken away. We capture the original full-spectrum effects of fresh flower in the convenience of a 500mg cartridge. Compatible with all 510 thread batteries.

Rise products are derived from sativa strains, known for energizing and uplifting effects. Rise strains pair well with everyday activities like housekeeping, happy hour, and physical activity.

