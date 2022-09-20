Our Liquid Live Resin is sourced from a single cannabis strain. Nothing added. Nothing taken away. Never separated and never reconstituted; we capture the original full-spectrum effects of fresh flower in the convenience of a 1g cartridge.



Refresh products are derived from a hybrid of sativa and indica strains, which encourage balance and clarity. Refresh strains are good for emerging from afternoon slumps, creative expression and enjoying me time.



LA Wedding Pop is an indica-dominant hybrid strain full of earthy notes and bright spruce. A soft fuel upon first inhale breaks down to sweet and citrus. This relaxing and centering hybrid is the perfect choice for an afternoon of serenity, clarity, focus and relaxation.