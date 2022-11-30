It’s time to revive your aura with this new indica strain from Cresco Labs, Lavender Aura! These light and dark green rock-like buds with notes of purple and gold were created by parent strains Purple Urkle and Wookie #15 (Big Buddy Lavender X (Green Crack X Tres Dawg). You may first experience super heady effects with strong energetic and euphoric vibes, followed by a sense of soothing, relaxing calmness. Main terpenes α-Pinene, β-Caryophyllene, β-Myrcene team up to create an extremely floral forward, earthy, sweet lemony citrus aroma as soon as you open the jar. Light earthy citrus notes round out the cool, crisp flavors of this strain.

--

Flavor/Aroma: Earthy, Citrus, Sweet, Floral

Lineage: Purple Urkle X Wookie #15 (Big Buddy Lavender X (Green Crack X Tres Dawg)

Reported Effects: Heady, Energizing, Euphoric, Relaxing, Calm

Terpenes: α-Pinene, β-Caryophyllene, β-Myrcene

Cannabinoids: CBG, CBGa, CBL, CBDa

--

Rotated seasonally and picked at the peak of freshness, our hand-selected Rest strains are grown by professional agronomists to offer flavorful rest and relaxation.

--

Rest flower is derived from indica strains, which are associated with calm and relaxation. Our Rest offerings pair well with quality time, evening wind-downs and restorative self-care.