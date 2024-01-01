A 2021 Illinois High Times Cannabis Cup Award Winner from Cresco Cannabis in the Sativa Flower Category (2nd place). Citrus-forward and refreshing, Lemon Bean is a cross between Lemon Tree and OG Eddy. Sweet and zesty lemon aromas pair with sweet and hoppy notes on the palate. Potential effects onset like a sativa initially, and give way to a tingly, relaxing sensation.

A smooth and creamy concentrate. Derived from fresh frozen cannabis to ensure maximum cannabinoid and terpene retention, our suite of live concentrates is aromatic and potent.

Rise products are derived from sativa strains, known for energizing and uplifting effects. Rise strains pair well with everyday activities like housekeeping, happy hour, and physical activity.

