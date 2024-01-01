Lemon Bean Sativa Live Resin Budder 1.68g

by Cresco
SativaTHC 21%CBD —
  • Photo of Lemon Bean Sativa Live Resin Budder 1.68g
About this product

A 2021 Illinois High Times Cannabis Cup Award Winner from Cresco Cannabis in the Sativa Flower Category (2nd place). Citrus-forward and refreshing, Lemon Bean is a cross between Lemon Tree and OG Eddy. Sweet and zesty lemon aromas pair with sweet and hoppy notes on the palate. Potential effects onset like a sativa initially, and give way to a tingly, relaxing sensation.
--
A smooth and creamy concentrate. Derived from fresh frozen cannabis to ensure maximum cannabinoid and terpene retention, our suite of live concentrates is aromatic and potent.
--
Rise products are derived from sativa strains, known for energizing and uplifting effects. Rise strains pair well with everyday activities like housekeeping, happy hour, and physical activity.

About this strain

Lemon Bean is a sativa weed strain made from a genetic cross between  Lemon Tree and Eddy 

Lepp. Lemon Bean is 21% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Lemon Bean effects include feeling energeticfocused, and uplifted. Medical marijuana patients often choose Lemon Bean when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety, stress, and depression. Bred by West Coast Breeders, Lemon Bean features flavors like lemon, citrus and diesel. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene. The average price of Lemon Bean typically ranges from $30-$45. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Lemon Bean, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

About this brand

