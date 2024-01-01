About this product
Lemon Bean Sativa Live Resin Budder 2g
by Cresco
SativaTHC 21%CBD —
About this strain
Lemon Bean is a sativa weed strain made from a genetic cross between Lemon Tree and Eddy
Lepp. Lemon Bean is 21% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Lemon Bean effects include feeling energetic, focused, and uplifted. Medical marijuana patients often choose Lemon Bean when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety, stress, and depression. Bred by West Coast Breeders, Lemon Bean features flavors like lemon, citrus and diesel. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene. The average price of Lemon Bean typically ranges from $30-$45. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Lemon Bean, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
