A 2021 Illinois High Times Cannabis Cup Award Winner from Cresco Cannabis in the Sativa Flower Category (2nd place). Citrus-forward and refreshing, Lemon Bean is a cross between Lemon Tree and OG Eddy. Sweet and zesty lemon aromas pair with sweet and hoppy notes on the palate. Potential effects onset like a sativa initially, and give way to a tingly, relaxing sensation.

--

Cresco RSO is Rick Simpson Oil perfected through professionalization. Cresco RSO is a 100% whole flower, single-strain, pure cannabis extract – that means no added terpenes or cannabinoids. Extracted with care and professionalized through industry-leading standards, Cresco RSO is a patient-first product with purity at the forefront. Individual results may vary.

--

Rise products are derived from sativa strains, known for energizing and uplifting effects. Rise strains pair well with everyday activities like housekeeping, happy hour, and physical activity.

read more