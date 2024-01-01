Lemon Cherry Gelato​ is a hybrid bred from crossing Sunsert Sherbet with GSC. Top terpenes Limonene, β-Caryophyllene, and Linalool result in citrusy, floral aromas backed up with a classic earthiness and spice. Like any good scoop of something sweet, happiness, energy, and relaxation may follow.

--

Rotated seasonally and picked at the peak of freshness, our hand-selected Refresh strains are grown by professional agronomists to offer flavorful clarity and balance.

--

Refresh flower is derived from a hybrid of sativa and indica strains, which encourage balance and clarity. Refresh strains are good for emerging from afternoon slumps, creative expression, and enjoying me time.

read more