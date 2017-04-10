Lemon G Hybrid Live Cartridge 1g

by Cresco
SativaTHC 17%CBD —
About this product

Lemon G is a hybrid strain bred from crossing Lemon Thai and Snow Lotus. Top terpenes Limonene, β-Caryophyllene, and α-Pinene produce a supremely lemongrass forward aroma. Potential benefits include simultaneous relaxation and focus.
--
Our Liquid Live Resin is sourced from a single cannabis strain. Nothing added. Nothing taken away. We capture the original full-spectrum effects of fresh flower in the convenience of a 1g cartridge. Compatible with all 510 thread batteries.
--
Refresh products are derived from a hybrid of sativa and indica strains, which encourage balance and clarity. Refresh strains are good for emerging from afternoon slumps, creative expression, and enjoying me time.

About this strain

Lemon G is the pride of Ohio, representing the Midwest among all the Dutch and West Coast strains out there. Potent and invigorating, this strain descends from Original G13. Relaxing effects tend to show up first after consuming Lemon G. Over time, however, the upbeat, euphoric, and giggly effects begin to emerge. Lemon G is a sociable strain and, as the name suggests, has a strong lemon fragrance, suggesting limonene. Taste-wise, this strain is fairly mellow and does not necessarily exhibit the strong citrus properties found in its scent. Real, old-school Lemon G is missed by veteran smokers.

