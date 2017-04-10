Lemon G is a hybrid strain bred from crossing Lemon Thai and Snow Lotus. Top terpenes Limonene, β-Caryophyllene, and α-Pinene produce a supremely lemongrass forward aroma. Potential benefits include simultaneous relaxation and focus.

Our Liquid Live Resin is sourced from a single cannabis strain. Nothing added. Nothing taken away. We capture the original full-spectrum effects of fresh flower in the convenience of a 500mg cartridge. Compatible with all 510 thread batteries.

Refresh products are derived from a hybrid of sativa and indica strains, which encourage balance and clarity. Refresh strains are good for emerging from afternoon slumps, creative expression, and enjoying me time.

