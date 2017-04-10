About this product
Lemon G Hybrid Live Resin Sugar 1g
by Cresco
SativaTHC 17%CBD —
About this strain
Lemon G is the pride of Ohio, representing the Midwest among all the Dutch and West Coast strains out there. Potent and invigorating, this strain descends from Original G13. Relaxing effects tend to show up first after consuming Lemon G. Over time, however, the upbeat, euphoric, and giggly effects begin to emerge. Lemon G is a sociable strain and, as the name suggests, has a strong lemon fragrance, suggesting limonene. Taste-wise, this strain is fairly mellow and does not necessarily exhibit the strong citrus properties found in its scent. Real, old-school Lemon G is missed by veteran smokers.
