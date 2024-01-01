Lemon Ice Sativa Live Cartridge 500mg

by Cresco
SativaTHC 17%CBD —
About this product

The flavor on this strain is sweet and sour citrus with a creamy spicy coffee on the exhale. The aroma is sweet berries and lemony citrus with a spicy earthy overtone. Lemon Ice has uplifting potential effects that may be energizing, boosting you with motivation and happiness activating your focus and creativity. This strain is great for daytime use.
--
Our Liquid Live Resin is sourced from a single cannabis strain. Nothing added. Nothing taken away. We capture the original full-spectrum effects of fresh flower in the convenience of a 500mg cartridge. Compatible with all 510 thread batteries.
--
Rise products are derived from sativa strains, known for energizing and uplifting effects. Rise strains pair well with everyday activities like housekeeping, happy hour, and physical activity.

About this strain

Lemon Ice by Ripper Seeds is a sativa-dominant strain created from Lemon Haze x Afghani. The strain is also known for its furry buds knotted with pistils and a spicy, citrus-forward aroma. Ripper Seeds defines the effects as “bearable,” which translates to “mind your dosage” as strong sativa effects can be hard to handle for those prone to anxiety.   

About this brand

Logo for the brand Cresco
Cresco
Growing consistent premium cannabis for flower, liquid live resin cartridges, and live solid concentrates. Three different types of strains — Rise, sativas for energy and creativity, Refresh, hybrids for clarity and balance, and Rest, indicas for calm and relaxation — so you can be at your everyday best.

