The flavor on this strain is sweet and sour citrus with a creamy spicy coffee on the exhale. The aroma is sweet berries and lemony citrus with a spicy earthy overtone. Lemon Ice has uplifting potential effects that may be energizing, boosting you with motivation and happiness activating your focus and creativity. This strain is great for daytime use.

A smooth and creamy concentrate. Derived from fresh frozen cannabis to ensure maximum cannabinoid and terpene retention, our suite of live concentrates is aromatic and potent.

Rise products are derived from sativa strains, known for energizing and uplifting effects. Rise strains pair well with everyday activities like housekeeping, happy hour, and physical activity.

