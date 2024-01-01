About this product
Lemon Ice Sativa Live Resin Sauce 1.68g
by Cresco
SativaTHC 17%CBD —
About this strain
Lemon Ice by Ripper Seeds is a sativa-dominant strain created from Lemon Haze x Afghani. The strain is also known for its furry buds knotted with pistils and a spicy, citrus-forward aroma. Ripper Seeds defines the effects as “bearable,” which translates to “mind your dosage” as strong sativa effects can be hard to handle for those prone to anxiety.
