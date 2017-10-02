Lemon Kush is a sativa-leaning strain bred from crossing Lemon G with Afghani Kush. Top terpenes β-Caryophyllene, Linalool, and Limonene create sour aromas of gas and spice.Potential effects include mental stimulation, general relaxation, and mild physical relief.

--

Cresco Rise Live Resin Sauce is available in 500mg, 1g, and 2g. A jelly-like consistency comprised of both a syrupy liquid and granular crystals. Derived from fresh frozen cannabis to ensure maximum cannabinoid and terpene retention, our suite of live concentrates is aromatic and potent.

--

Rise products are derived from sativa strains, known for energizing and uplifting effects. Rise strains pair well with everyday activities like housekeeping, happy hour, and physical activity.

