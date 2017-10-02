Lemon Kush is a sativa-leaning strain bred from crossing Lemon G with Afghani Kush. Top terpenes β-Caryophyllene, Linalool, and Limonene create sour aromas of gas and spice.Potential effects include mental stimulation, general relaxation, and mild physical relief.

--

Cresco Wax is available in 1g. A concentrate that easily breaks apart into smaller-sized pieces. Easy to work with using only your hands.

--

Rise products are derived from sativa strains, known for energizing and uplifting effects. Rise strains pair well with everyday activities like housekeeping, happy hour, and physical activity.

