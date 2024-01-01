This new indica strain from Cresco Labs was bred by crossing two flavorful parent strains, Lemon Tree and Kush Mints. These buds pack a sour lemony citrus aroma and taste, accented by rich nuttiness rounded out by sharp mint notes thanks to prominent terpenes Caryophyllene and Limonene. You may expect to experience relaxing and giggly effects that may leave you unfocused and couch-locked in a full body experience. These dense, dark green buds with bright orange pistols are coated with frosted, tiny white trichomes. (AllBud, March 2022).

A smooth and creamy concentrate. Derived from fresh frozen cannabis to ensure maximum cannabinoid and terpene retention, our suite of live concentrates is aromatic and potent.

Refresh products are derived from a hybrid of sativa and indica strains, which encourage balance and clarity. Refresh strains are good for emerging from afternoon slumps, creative expression, and enjoying me time.

