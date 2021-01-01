Lemon Stilton was created by a cannabis chef and breeder with the desire for delicious flavors in mind. The cheese and lemon flavors of Exodus Cheese were bred with the sheer potency of Jack The Ripper to produce genetics that are rich in taste and loaded with cannabinoids. The terpene profile of this strain is incredibly unique, offering flavors hard to find elsewhere. Lemon Stilton is well-known for its pain-relieving abilities, making it a popular medicinal strain. This is due to high levels of cannabinoids THC and THC-V.



Terpenes: Caryophyllene, Terpinolene, Limonene

Flavor: Basil, Cinnamon, Turpentine, Citrus

Reported Effects: Uplifting, Relaxed, Balanced



Cresco Refresh Live Resin Sugar available in 500mg, 1g, and 2g. A shimmery crystalline concentrate. Derived from fresh frozen cannabis to ensure maximum cannabinoid and terpene retention, our suite of live concentrates is aromatic and potent.



Refresh products are derived from a hybrid of sativa and indica strains, which encourage balance and clarity. Refresh strains are good for emerging from afternoon slumps, creative expression and enjoying me time.