Lemon Sugar is a sativa-leaning strain to celebrate. Its top terpenes Limonene, Caryophyllene, and Valencene come together to create scents of citrus and lavender mixed with other floral notes. You may feel warmer, think a boost in your mood as well as potential relaxation. These dense buds are insulated by a thick, snowy trichome layer. Go ahead and try it on for size.

A shimmery crystalline concentrate. Derived from fresh frozen cannabis to ensure maximum cannabinoid and terpene retention, our suite of live concentrates is aromatic and potent.

Refresh products are derived from a hybrid of sativa and indica strains, which encourage balance and clarity. Refresh strains are good for emerging from afternoon slumps, creative expression, and enjoying me time.

