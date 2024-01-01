Lemon Sugar Hybrid Live Resin Sugar 0.84g

by Cresco
HybridTHC 26.5%CBD —
  • Photo of Lemon Sugar Hybrid Live Resin Sugar 0.84g
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Not available
Currently unavailable
We couldn’t find this item at any stores nearby. Check back later or view similar products.
view similar products

About this product

Lemon Sugar is a sativa-leaning strain to celebrate. Its top terpenes Limonene, Caryophyllene, and Valencene come together to create scents of citrus and lavender mixed with other floral notes. You may feel warmer, think a boost in your mood as well as potential relaxation. These dense buds are insulated by a thick, snowy trichome layer. Go ahead and try it on for size.
--
A shimmery crystalline concentrate. Derived from fresh frozen cannabis to ensure maximum cannabinoid and terpene retention, our suite of live concentrates is aromatic and potent.
--
Refresh products are derived from a hybrid of sativa and indica strains, which encourage balance and clarity. Refresh strains are good for emerging from afternoon slumps, creative expression, and enjoying me time.

About this strain

Lemon Sugar is a sativa weed strain made from a genetic cross between Lemon Bean and Sugar Daddy. Lemon Sugar is 26.5% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by Cresco, the average price of Lemon Sugar typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Lemon Sugar’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Lemon Sugar, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.



Something not right? Suggest an edit
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Cresco
Cresco
Shop products
Growing consistent premium cannabis for flower, liquid live resin cartridges, and live solid concentrates. Three different types of strains — Rise, sativas for energy and creativity, Refresh, hybrids for clarity and balance, and Rest, indicas for calm and relaxation — so you can be at your everyday best.

Find our products at a dispensary near you.
Notice a problem?Report this item