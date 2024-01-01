About this product
Lemon Sugar Sativa Flower 3.5g
by Cresco
HybridTHC 26.5%CBD —
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Not available
view similar products
Currently unavailableWe couldn’t find this item at any stores nearby. Check back later or view similar products.
About this product
About this strain
Lemon Sugar is a sativa weed strain made from a genetic cross between Lemon Bean and Sugar Daddy. Lemon Sugar is 26.5% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by Cresco, the average price of Lemon Sugar typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Lemon Sugar’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Lemon Sugar, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Something not right? Suggest an edit
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Notice a problem?Report this item