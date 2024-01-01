Do you have a sweet tooth you’re wanting to satisfy? Look no further than this sativa strain from Cresco, Lemon Sugar! The sweet, candy, citrus, and earthy profile stems from top terpenes Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Linalool. This offspring of award-winning Lemon Bean and Sugar Daddy #7 may have you experiencing traditional energizing and uplifting sativa effects.

Rotated seasonally and picked at the peak of freshness, our hand-selected Rise strains are grown by professional agronomists to offer flavor-packed energy and creativity.

Rise flower is derived from sativa strains, known for energizing and uplifting effects. Rise strains pair well with everyday activities like housekeeping, happy hour, and physical activity.

