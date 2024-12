Do you have a sweet tooth you’re wanting to satisfy? Look no further than this sativa strain from Cresco, Lemon Sugar! The sweet, candy, citrus, and earthy profile stems from top terpenes Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Linalool. This offspring of award-winning Lemon Bean and Sugar Daddy #7 may have you experiencing traditional energizing and uplifting sativa effects.

--

Our Liquid Live Resin is sourced from a single cannabis strain. Nothing added. Nothing taken away. We capture the original full-spectrum effects of fresh flower in the convenience of a cartridge. Compatible with all 510 thread batteries.

--

Rise products are derived from sativa strains, known for energizing and uplifting effects. Rise strains pair well with everyday activities like housekeeping, happy hour, and physical activity.

read more