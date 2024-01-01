Lemon Sugar Sativa Live Resin Sauce 1g

by Cresco
HybridTHC 26.5%CBD —
About this product

Do you have a sweet tooth you’re wanting to satisfy? Look no further than this sativa strain from Cresco, Lemon Sugar! The sweet, candy, citrus, and earthy profile stems from top terpenes Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Linalool. This offspring of award-winning Lemon Bean and Sugar Daddy #7 may have you experiencing traditional energizing and uplifting sativa effects.
--
Cresco Rise Live Resin Sauce is available in 500mg, 1g, and 2g. A jelly-like consistency comprised of both a syrupy liquid and granular crystals. Derived from fresh frozen cannabis to ensure maximum cannabinoid and terpene retention, our suite of live concentrates is aromatic and potent.
--
Rise products are derived from sativa strains, known for energizing and uplifting effects. Rise strains pair well with everyday activities like housekeeping, happy hour, and physical activity.

About this strain

Lemon Sugar is a sativa weed strain made from a genetic cross between Lemon Bean and Sugar Daddy. Lemon Sugar is 26.5% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by Cresco, the average price of Lemon Sugar typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Lemon Sugar’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Lemon Sugar, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.



About this brand

Cresco
Growing consistent premium cannabis for flower, liquid live resin cartridges, and live solid concentrates. Three different types of strains — Rise, sativas for energy and creativity, Refresh, hybrids for clarity and balance, and Rest, indicas for calm and relaxation — so you can be at your everyday best.

