Do you have a sweet tooth you’re wanting to satisfy? Look no further than this sativa strain from Cresco, Lemon Sugar! The sweet, candy, citrus, and earthy profile stems from top terpenes Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Linalool. This offspring of award-winning Lemon Bean and Sugar Daddy #7 may have you experiencing traditional energizing and uplifting sativa effects.

--

Cresco Rise Live Resin Sugar is available in 500mg, 1g, and 2g. A shimmery crystalline concentrate. Derived from fresh frozen cannabis to ensure maximum cannabinoid and terpene retention, our suite of live concentrates is aromatic and potent.

--

Rise products are derived from sativa strains, known for energizing and uplifting effects. Rise strains pair well with everyday activities like housekeeping, happy hour, and physical activity.

read more