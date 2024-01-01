Lemon Triangle Kush Indica Live Cartridge 500mg

by Cresco
HybridTHC —CBD —
About this product

Are you looking for a new indica strain that may provide heady and uplifting effects? Look no further than Lemon Triangle Kush from Cresco Labs! Main terpenes consisting of β-Caryophyllene, α-Humulene, and Limonene create sweet, citrus, earthy, and herbal notes for an extremely pleasant flavor profile. This offspring of Triangle Kush and Las Vegas Lemon Skunk is a unique indica strain that you will want to try for yourself!
--
Our Liquid Live Resin is sourced from a single cannabis strain. Nothing added. Nothing taken away. We capture the original full-spectrum effects of fresh flower in the convenience of a 500mg cartridge. Compatible with all 510 thread batteries.
--
Rest products are derived from indica strains, which are associated with calm and relaxation. Our Rest offerings pair well with quality time, evening wind-downs, and restorative self-care.

About this strain

Lemon Triangle Kush is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Triangle Kush and Lemon Skunk. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Lemon Triangle Kush is a rare and exclusive strain from Cresco, a cannabis company that focuses on organic and sustainable cultivation practices. Lemon Triangle Kush is 19% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers who can handle a potent high. Leafly customers tell us Lemon Triangle Kush effects include feeling heady, uplifting, and relaxed. Medical marijuana patients often choose Lemon Triangle Kush when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, pain, and anxiety. Bred by Cresco, Lemon Triangle Kush features flavors like sweet, lemon, grapefruit, earthy, and herbal. The dominant terpene of this strain is caryophyllene, which is often associated with a spicy aroma and anti-inflammatory effects. The average price of Lemon Triangle Kush typically ranges from $40-$60 per eighth. Lemon Triangle Kush is a beautiful strain with tight dense buds covered in frosty trichomes. The buds have a sweet and musky cookies smell that reminds some users of Skittles candy. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Lemon Triangle Kush, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

About this brand

Cresco
Growing consistent premium cannabis for flower, liquid live resin cartridges, and live solid concentrates. Three different types of strains — Rise, sativas for energy and creativity, Refresh, hybrids for clarity and balance, and Rest, indicas for calm and relaxation — so you can be at your everyday best.

