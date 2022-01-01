About this product
It’s time for a refill with this new hybrid strain from Cresco Labs, Lemon Zhirley Temple! This citrus spin on another favorite from Cresco stems from Zhirley Temple (Purple Punch x (Zkittles x Animal Cookies BX2)) and Lemon Mints #8. Top terpenes Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Humulene create fruity citrus, sweet, skunky gas aromas with a complex flavor profile featuring earthy, floral, sweet, cake, and woody pine notes. You may notice a social and heady experience that leads to relaxation and calmness. Expect stacked and squishy buds that are light and dark green with golden hues.
About this brand
Cresco
Growing consistent premium cannabis for flower, liquid live resin cartridges, and live solid concentrates. Three different types of strains — Rise, sativas for energy and creativity, Refresh, hybrids for clarity and balance, and Rest, indicas for calm and relaxation — so you can be at your everyday best.
Find our products at a dispensary near you.
