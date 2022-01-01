It’s time for a refill with this new hybrid strain from Cresco Labs, Lemon Zhirley Temple! This citrus spin on another favorite from Cresco stems from Zhirley Temple (Purple Punch x (Zkittles x Animal Cookies BX2)) and Lemon Mints #8. Top terpenes Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Humulene create fruity citrus, sweet, skunky gas aromas with a complex flavor profile featuring earthy, floral, sweet, cake, and woody pine notes. You may notice a social and heady experience that leads to relaxation and calmness. Expect stacked and squishy buds that are light and dark green with golden hues.