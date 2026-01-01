About this product
Lilac Diesel is a sativa-leaning strain bred from crossing a serious lineup of strains: (Silver Lemon Haze × Forbidden Fruit) with ((NYCD × Cherry Pie [NYC]) × Citril Glue × Chem D I-95). A unique trio of terpenes Terpinolene, Limonene, and Ocimene bloom into aromas of floral citrus, berries, diesel, and pine with flavors of sweet lavender-lemon, berries, and a diesel-pine finish. As things begin to flower, you may experience a wave of potentially uplifting and creative energy that also brings a sense of clearheadedness and light relaxation.
About this brand
Cresco
Growing consistent premium cannabis for flower, liquid live resin cartridges, and live solid concentrates. Three different types of strains — Rise, sativas for energy and creativity, Refresh, hybrids for clarity and balance, and Rest, indicas for calm and relaxation — so you can be at your everyday best.
