Lilac Diesel is a sativa-leaning strain bred from crossing a serious lineup of strains: (Silver Lemon Haze × Forbidden Fruit) with ((NYCD × Cherry Pie [NYC]) × Citril Glue × Chem D I-95). A unique trio of terpenes Terpinolene, Limonene, and Ocimene bloom into aromas of floral citrus, berries, diesel, and pine with flavors of sweet lavender-lemon, berries, and a diesel-pine finish. As things begin to flower, you may experience a wave of potentially uplifting and creative energy that also brings a sense of clearheadedness and light relaxation.