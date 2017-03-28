Lime Skunk is known for its unparalleled aroma and flavor of fresh limes. Its effect may be mildly energetic yet clearheaded, perfect for users looking to enjoy a connoisseur-grade strain while promoting vitality.

--

Cresco Rise Live Resin Budder is available in 500mg, 1g, and 2g. A smooth and creamy concentrate. Derived from fresh frozen cannabis to ensure maximum cannabinoid and terpene retention, our suite of live concentrates is aromatic and potent.

--

Rise products are derived from sativa strains, known for energizing and uplifting effects. Rise strains pair well with everyday activities like housekeeping, happy hour, and physical activity.

read more