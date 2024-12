Lime Sorbet is the descendant of the storied Katsu cultivar of Bubba Kush and Lime Skunk. Blending these distinct strains produced a remarkable phenotype that is exceptional in flavor and versatile in effect. This indica-leaning hybrid has a pungent earthy aroma intermixed with the tart, fresh flavor of lime that lingers on the exhale. Lime Sorbet’s Kush parentage lends this strain pleasant potential physical relaxation and may subdue stress.

Rotated seasonally and picked at the peak of freshness, our hand-selected Rest strains are grown by professional agronomists to offer flavorful rest and relaxation.

Rest flower is derived from indica strains, which are associated with calm and relaxation. Our Rest offerings pair well with quality time, evening wind-downs and restorative self-care.

