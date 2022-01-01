Take a trip across the pond with this new hybrid strain from Cresco Labs, London Pound Cake! This offspring of Sherbet and Nip OG boasts top terpenes Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Linalool. Upon first smell you may notice tropical fruit and cake notes with a hint of cheese on the backend; leading to tart, herbal, and earthy flavors upon the exhale. Dark green buds with deep purple and blue hues are densely stacked with a little squishiness to them. You may expect to feel soothing and relaxing effects that lead to an overall sense of calm.