Take a trip across the pond with this new hybrid strain from Cresco Labs, London Pound Cake! This offspring of Sherbet and Nip OG boasts top terpenes Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Linalool. Upon first smell you may notice tropical fruit and cake notes with a hint of cheese on the backend; leading to tart, herbal, and earthy flavors upon the exhale. Dark green buds with deep purple and blue hues are densely stacked with a little squishiness to them. You may expect to feel soothing and relaxing effects that lead to an overall sense of calm.
Growing consistent premium cannabis for flower, liquid live resin cartridges, and live solid concentrates. Three different types of strains — Rise, sativas for energy and creativity, Refresh, hybrids for clarity and balance, and Rest, indicas for calm and relaxation — so you can be at your everyday best.
