London Pound Mints Indica Live Resin Sauce 2g
About this strain
London Pound Mints effects are mostly calming.
London Pound Mints is an indica-dominant hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between London Pound Cake #75 and Kush Mints #11. This strain is 70% indica and 30% sativa. London Pound Mints has a potent and pungent aroma with a hint of diesel, and a smooth and sweet smoke that leaves a tangy aftertaste. London Pound Mints is 18-22% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us London Pound Mints effects include feeling relaxed, happy, and euphoric. Medical marijuana patients often choose London Pound Mints when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, insomnia, and pain. Bred by Cresco Labs, London Pound Mints features flavors like sweet, floral, berry, and spice. The dominant terpene of this strain is linalool, which contributes to its mood-enhancing and anti-inflammatory properties. The average price of London Pound Mints typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. London Pound Mints is a deliciously purple strain with dense, resin-coated buds that burst with THC crystals and brown hairs. This strain is great for unwinding at the end of the day, or enjoying a cozy night in with some snacks and a movie. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed London Pound Mints, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.