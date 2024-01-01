London Pound Mints Indica Prerolls 3.5g 7pk

by Cresco
HybridTHC —CBD —
About this product

London Pound Mints, created by crossing London Pound Cake #75 and Kush Mints #11, hits just as hard as the namesake suggests. If you are looking for a deep, potent indica experience, lose yourself in some London Pound Mints and enjoy top terpenes including Limonene, Caryophyllene, and Linalool as you sink into your cozy couch at the end of a long day. Don’t be surprised as your eyes may get heavy and a blanket of calm potentially drapes over you. Let go and savor the unique flavor profile as your tastebuds are alerted to sweet, floral, berry notes that give way to the full-bodied earthy spice with each and every hit.
Rest products are derived from indica strains, which are associated with calm and relaxation. Our Rest offerings pair well with quality time, evening wind-downs, and restorative self-care.

About this strain

London Pound Mints is an indica-dominant hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between London Pound Cake #75 and Kush Mints #11. This strain is 70% indica and 30% sativa. London Pound Mints has a potent and pungent aroma with a hint of diesel, and a smooth and sweet smoke that leaves a tangy aftertaste. London Pound Mints is 18-22% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us London Pound Mints effects include feeling relaxed, happy, and euphoric. Medical marijuana patients often choose London Pound Mints when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, insomnia, and pain. Bred by Cresco Labs, London Pound Mints features flavors like sweet, floral, berry, and spice. The dominant terpene of this strain is linalool, which contributes to its mood-enhancing and anti-inflammatory properties. The average price of London Pound Mints typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. London Pound Mints is a deliciously purple strain with dense, resin-coated buds that burst with THC crystals and brown hairs. This strain is great for unwinding at the end of the day, or enjoying a cozy night in with some snacks and a movie. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed London Pound Mints, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

About this brand

Cresco
Growing consistent premium cannabis for flower, liquid live resin cartridges, and live solid concentrates. Three different types of strains — Rise, sativas for energy and creativity, Refresh, hybrids for clarity and balance, and Rest, indicas for calm and relaxation — so you can be at your everyday best.

