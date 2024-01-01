MAC #1 or Miracle Alien Cookies is bred by Capulator and is a cross between an unknown Colombian landrace strain x Alien Cookies. The seeds were left in the breeder’s pants pocket which ended up in the washing machine. His wife germinated all the seeds and they appeared healthy. Shortly after being planted all of the seedlings died but one. The one survivor and the fifteenth to be planted was named Miracle 15; it was a male so it could never be flowered. It was however crossed with Alien Cookies creating this properly named strain, Miracle Alien Cookies. The aroma has hints of a popular fruity cereal and the relaxing potential effects set in almost immediately helping you unwind from your daily stresses.

--

Our Liquid Live Resin is sourced from a single cannabis strain. Nothing added. Nothing taken away. We capture the original full-spectrum effects of fresh flower in the convenience of a 500mg cartridge. Compatible with all 510 thread batteries.

--

Rest products are derived from indica strains, which are associated with calm and relaxation. Our Rest offerings pair well with quality time, evening wind-downs, and restorative self-care.

read more