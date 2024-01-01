Melted Ice Cream​ is a sativa-leaning strain bred from crossing Ice Cream Cake with Animal Mints #6. Top terpenes d-Limonene, Linalool, and β-Caryophyllene swirl to make classic earthy aromas with heavy gas back end, all hiding some notes of vanilla cake and doughy sweetness. Much better than a sugar high, you may feel focused and creative while still being relaxed.

--

Rotated seasonally and picked at the peak of freshness, our hand-selected Rise strains are grown by professional agronomists to offer flavor-packed energy and creativity.

--

Rise flower is derived from sativa strains, known for energizing and uplifting effects. Rise strains pair well with everyday activities like housekeeping, happy hour, and physical activity.

read more