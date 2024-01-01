Melted Ice Cream Sativa Flower 3.5g

by Cresco
HybridTHC —CBD —
About this product

Melted Ice Cream​ is a sativa-leaning strain bred from crossing Ice Cream Cake with Animal Mints #6. Top terpenes d-Limonene, Linalool, and β-Caryophyllene swirl to make classic earthy aromas with heavy gas back end, all hiding some notes of vanilla cake and doughy sweetness. Much better than a sugar high, you may feel focused and creative while still being relaxed.
Rotated seasonally and picked at the peak of freshness, our hand-selected Rise strains are grown by professional agronomists to offer flavor-packed energy and creativity.
Rise flower is derived from sativa strains, known for energizing and uplifting effects. Rise strains pair well with everyday activities like housekeeping, happy hour, and physical activity.

About this strain

Melted Ice Cream is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Snowman and Ice Cream. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Melted Ice Cream is a rare and exclusive strain from Good Day Farm, a cannabis company that focuses on organic and sustainable cultivation practices. Melted Ice Cream is 23% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers who can handle a potent high. Leafly customers tell us Melted Ice Cream effects include feeling relaxed, happy, and hungry. Medical marijuana patients often choose Melted Ice Cream when dealing with symptoms associated with depression, fatigue, and nausea. Bred by Good Day Farm, Melted Ice Cream features flavors like creamy, sweet, and berry. The dominant terpene of this strain is caryophyllene, which is often associated with a spicy aroma and anti-inflammatory effects. The average price of Melted Ice Cream typically ranges from $40-$60 per eighth. Melted Ice Cream is a beautiful strain with tight dense buds covered in frosty trichomes. The buds have a sweet and musky cookies smell that reminds some users of Skittles candy. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Melted Ice Cream, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

About this brand

Cresco
Growing consistent premium cannabis for flower, liquid live resin cartridges, and live solid concentrates. Three different types of strains — Rise, sativas for energy and creativity, Refresh, hybrids for clarity and balance, and Rest, indicas for calm and relaxation — so you can be at your everyday best.

