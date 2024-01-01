Melted Ice Cream​ is a sativa-leaning strain bred from crossing Ice Cream Cake with Animal Mints #6. Top terpenes d-Limonene, Linalool, and β-Caryophyllene swirl to make classic earthy aromas with heavy gas back end, all hiding some notes of vanilla cake and doughy sweetness. Much better than a sugar high, you may feel focused and creative while still being relaxed.

Our Liquid Live Resin is sourced from a single cannabis strain. Nothing added. Nothing taken away. We capture the original full-spectrum effects of fresh flower in the convenience of a 500mg cartridge. Compatible with all 510 thread batteries.

Rise products are derived from sativa strains, known for energizing and uplifting effects. Rise strains pair well with everyday activities like housekeeping, happy hour, and physical activity.

