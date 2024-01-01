Melted Ice Cream​ is a sativa-leaning strain bred from crossing Ice Cream Cake with Animal Mints #6. Top terpenes d-Limonene, Linalool, and β-Caryophyllene swirl to make classic earthy aromas with heavy gas back end, all hiding some notes of vanilla cake and doughy sweetness. Much better than a sugar high, you may feel focused and creative while still being relaxed.

Cresco Rise Live Resin Sauce is available in 500mg, 1g, and 2g. A jelly-like consistency comprised of both a syrupy liquid and granular crystals. Derived from fresh frozen cannabis to ensure maximum cannabinoid and terpene retention, our suite of live concentrates is aromatic and potent.

Rise products are derived from sativa strains, known for energizing and uplifting effects. Rise strains pair well with everyday activities like housekeeping, happy hour, and physical activity.

