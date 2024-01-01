About this product
Melted Ice Cream Sativa Live Resin Sugar 1g
Melted Ice Cream is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Snowman and Ice Cream. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Melted Ice Cream is a rare and exclusive strain from Good Day Farm, a cannabis company that focuses on organic and sustainable cultivation practices. Melted Ice Cream is 23% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers who can handle a potent high. Leafly customers tell us Melted Ice Cream effects include feeling relaxed, happy, and hungry. Medical marijuana patients often choose Melted Ice Cream when dealing with symptoms associated with depression, fatigue, and nausea. Bred by Good Day Farm, Melted Ice Cream features flavors like creamy, sweet, and berry. The dominant terpene of this strain is caryophyllene, which is often associated with a spicy aroma and anti-inflammatory effects. The average price of Melted Ice Cream typically ranges from $40-$60 per eighth. Melted Ice Cream is a beautiful strain with tight dense buds covered in frosty trichomes. The buds have a sweet and musky cookies smell that reminds some users of Skittles candy. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Melted Ice Cream, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.