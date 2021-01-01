About this product

This indica strain brings the best of an Animal Mints and Wedding Cake genetic cross. Users will enjoy a sweet and creamy flavor profile, and balanced euphoric effects. A great strain choice for calm and clarity.



Terpenes: Caryophyllene, Limonene, Linalool

Flavor: Cinnamon, Orange, Hops

Reported Effects: Relaxing, Calming, Creative



Our Liquid Live Resin is sourced from a single cannabis strain. Nothing added. Nothing taken away. Never separated and never reconstituted; we capture the original full-spectrum effects of fresh flower in the convenience of a cartridge.



Rest products are derived from indica strains, which are associated with calm and relaxation. Our Rest offerings pair well with quality time, evening wind-downs and restorative self-care.