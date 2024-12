Mint Jelly is an indica-leaning strain bred from crossing Face Mints with Jealousy. Top terpenes Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Linalool create a strong lemony, soapy aroma with sweet earthiness rounding it out. It can’t be jam, because this strain’s high may be a long-lasting sense of smooth, full body relaxation and may promote physical comfort. Spread a little around and see where it takes you.

--

A smooth and creamy concentrate. Derived from fresh frozen cannabis to ensure maximum cannabinoid and terpene retention, our suite of live concentrates is aromatic and potent.

--

Rest products are derived from indica strains, which are associated with calm and relaxation. Our Rest offerings pair well with quality time, evening wind-downs, and restorative self-care.

read more