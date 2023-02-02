Moon Drops, also stylized as Moondrop or Moon Drop, is a slightly Indica-dominant hybrid strain of cannabis. Purple Urkle strain crossed with Do-Si-Dos, Moon Drops is a wonderful daytime or afternoon smoke. This aroma is only amplified when the buds are broken down by hand or by grinder, sure to fill the room with its sweet and skunky smells. The flavor is a bit lighter, as users have reported tasting sweet grapes, a bit of skunk, and spice on the exhale. The onset of the high is uplifting and euphoric in nature, sure to improve bad moods and lack of focus almost instantly after taking a hit or two. before long you’ll find yourself curled up under a blanket watching reruns of whatever’s on TV. (WikiLeaf)

--

Reported Effects: Hunger, Relaxed, Euphoric

Flavor/Aroma: Skunky, Sweetness, Grape, Spicy

Lineage: Purple Urkle x Do-Si-Dos

Terpenes: Myrcene

--

Rotated seasonally and picked at the peak of freshness, our hand-selected Refresh strains are grown by professional agronomists to offer flavorful clarity and balance.

--

Refresh flower is derived from a hybrid of sativa and indica strains, which encourage balance and clarity. Refresh strains are good for emerging from afternoon slumps, creative expression, and enjoying me time.

Show more