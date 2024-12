Jumpstart your day with the help of this new strain from FloraCal. Morning Dew was created from the lineage of Alien Bubba and Durban to produce one very social sativa. This strain features dominant terpenes Terpinolene, Ocimene, Myrcene unfolding its citrus, fruity, earthy, and floral aromas. The dark and light green flower has a dense bud structure with notes of gold throughout. Potential calming and soothing effects make way for uplifting energy and a newfound gift of gab. Great for weekend excursions like disc golf or simply reconnecting with old friends.

--

Cresco Rise Live Resin Sauce is available in 500mg, 1g, and 2g. A jelly-like consistency comprised of both a syrupy liquid and granular crystals. Derived from fresh frozen cannabis to ensure maximum cannabinoid and terpene retention, our suite of live concentrates is aromatic and potent.

--

Rise products are derived from sativa strains, known for energizing and uplifting effects. Rise strains pair well with everyday activities like housekeeping, happy hour, and physical activity.

read more