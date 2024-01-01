Drive through the haze with this sativa strain from Cresco Labs, Motor Breath Haze! Motor Breath 15 and Cuban Black Haze teamed up to create a strain with top terpenes Pinene, Ocimene, and Myrcene. An earthy, musky, herbal, gas aroma profile gives way to a sweet, earthy, spicey flavor experience. Calming, relaxing, uplifting potential effects make this a great anytime strain. -- Cresco Rise Live Resin Sugar is available in 500mg, 1g, and 2g. A shimmery crystalline concentrate. Derived from fresh frozen cannabis to ensure maximum cannabinoid and terpene retention, our suite of live concentrates is aromatic and potent. -- Rise products are derived from sativa strains, known for energizing and uplifting effects. Rise strains pair well with everyday activities like housekeeping, happy hour, and physical activity.
Growing consistent premium cannabis for flower, liquid live resin cartridges, and live solid concentrates. Three different types of strains — Rise, sativas for energy and creativity, Refresh, hybrids for clarity and balance, and Rest, indicas for calm and relaxation — so you can be at your everyday best.