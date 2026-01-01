About this product
Nigerian Lemon Tree is a sativa-leaning strain bred from crossing Nigerian Haze with Lemon Tree. Main terpenes such as Terpinolene, Ocimene, and β-Caryophyllene produce aromas of zesty citrus, herbal, and sharp haze that bloom into flavors of lemon zest, sweet herbs, and mild pepper. Pucker up as you may be met with an energizing wave of mental uplift and potential clearheadedness.
About this product
About this brand
Cresco
Growing consistent premium cannabis for flower, liquid live resin cartridges, and live solid concentrates. Three different types of strains — Rise, sativas for energy and creativity, Refresh, hybrids for clarity and balance, and Rest, indicas for calm and relaxation — so you can be at your everyday best.
