Numbskull is a hybrid strain bred from crossing Runtz with Sundae Driver. Top terpenes Limonene, β-Caryophyllene, and Linalool create aromas of lime and tropical fruits. Potential benefits include an initial cerebral euphoria which then becomes relaxing and sedating.

--

Our Liquid Live Resin is sourced from a single cannabis strain. Nothing added. Nothing taken away. We capture the original full-spectrum effects of fresh flower in the convenience of a 1g cartridge. Compatible with all 510 thread batteries.

--

Refresh products are derived from a hybrid of sativa and indica strains, which encourage balance and clarity. Refresh strains are good for emerging from afternoon slumps, creative expression, and enjoying me time.

read more