Numbskull is a hybrid strain bred from crossing Runtz with Sundae Driver. Top terpenes Limonene, β-Caryophyllene, and Linalool create aromas of lime and tropical fruits. Potential benefits include an initial cerebral euphoria which then becomes relaxing and sedating.

Cresco RSO is Rick Simpson Oil perfected through professionalization. Cresco RSO is a 100% whole flower, single-strain, pure cannabis extract – that means no added terpenes or cannabinoids. Extracted with care and professionalized through industry-leading standards, Cresco RSO is a patient-first product with purity at the forefront. Individual results may vary.

Refresh products are derived from a hybrid of sativa and indica strains, which encourage balance and clarity. Refresh strains are good for emerging from afternoon slumps, creative expression, and enjoying me time.

