As a phenotype grown from seeds of the original cutting, OG 18 presents the quintessential traits of OG Kush. Its pungent aroma is comprised of scents of pine and earth, accented by notes of diesel and citrus undertones. Like the original, OG 18 is known for its balance of both cerebral and physical potential relaxation while not trending overly sedative.

Our Liquid Live Resin is sourced from a single cannabis strain. Nothing added. Nothing taken away. We capture the original full-spectrum effects of fresh flower in the convenience of a 500mg cartridge. Compatible with all 510 thread batteries.

Rest products are derived from indica strains, which are associated with calm and relaxation. Our Rest offerings pair well with quality time, evening wind-downs, and restorative self-care.

