As a phenotype grown from seeds of the original cutting, OG 18 presents the quintessential traits of OG Kush. Its pungent aroma is comprised of scents of pine and earth, accented by notes of diesel and citrus undertones. Like the original, OG 18 is known for its balance of both cerebral and physical potential relaxation while not trending overly sedative.

Cresco Rest Live Resin Budder is available in 500mg, 1g, and 2g. A smooth and creamy concentrate. Derived from fresh frozen cannabis to ensure maximum cannabinoid and terpene retention, our suite of live concentrates is aromatic and potent.

Rest products are derived from indica strains, which are associated with calm and relaxation. Our Rest offerings pair well with quality time, evening wind-downs, and restorative self-care.

