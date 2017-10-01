As a phenotype grown from seeds of the original cutting, OG 18 presents the quintessential traits of OG Kush. Its pungent aroma is comprised of scents of pine and earth, accented by notes of diesel and citrus undertones. Like the original, OG 18 is known for its balance of both cerebral and physical potential relaxation while not trending overly sedative.

--

Cresco Premium Small Flower is ideal if you're looking to make larger purchases of the same strains you know and love. While small in size, Premium Small Flower has a similar potency to its full-sized counterparts.​ ​

--

Rotated seasonally and picked at the peak of freshness, our hand-selected Rest flower is derived from indica strains, which are associated with calm and relaxation. Our Rest offerings pair well with quality time, evening wind-downs, and restorative self-care.

read more