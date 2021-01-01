OG Kush Mints by Cresco is a call-back to your old school favorites created by crossing High Octane OG with Kush Mints (Rabid Hippie Cut). This sativa’s classic kush aroma and flavor pull through with earthy, pine, and citrus notes made possible by top terpenes including Limonene, Myrcene, and Linalool. It won’t take long for those familiar heavy cerebral effects to kick in as you sit back and focus on the good times ahead.



Terpenes: Limonene, β-Myrcene, Linalool

Flavor: Pepper, Citrus, Herbal, Pine

Reported Effects: Cerebral, Heavy, Focused



Our Liquid Live Resin is sourced from a single cannabis strain. Nothing added. Nothing taken away. Never separated and never reconstituted; we capture the original full-spectrum effects of fresh flower in the convenience of a cartridge. Compatible with all 510 thread batteries.



Rise products are derived from sativa strains, known for energizing and uplifting effects. Rise strains pair well with everyday activities like housekeeping, happy hour and physical activity.