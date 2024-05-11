Oishii​ is an indica-leaning strain bred from crossing Hollywood Pure Kush with Zkittles x Dosido. Top terpenes β-Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Linalool create super sweet aromas with floral and fuel-like notes in the background. Expect a potentially sweet blend of euphoria and relaxation.

Rotated seasonally and picked at the peak of freshness, our hand-selected Rest strains are grown by professional agronomists to offer flavorful rest and relaxation.

Rest flower is derived from indica strains, which are associated with calm and relaxation. Our Rest offerings pair well with quality time, evening wind-downs and restorative self-care.

