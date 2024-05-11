Oishii​ is an indica-leaning strain bred from crossing Hollywood Pure Kush with Zkittles x Dosido. Top terpenes β-Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Linalool create super sweet aromas with floral and fuel-like notes in the background. Expect a potentially sweet blend of euphoria and relaxation.

--

Our Liquid Live Resin is sourced from a single cannabis strain. Nothing added. Nothing taken away. We capture the original full-spectrum effects of fresh flower in the convenience of a 500mg cartridge. Compatible with all 510 thread batteries.

--

Rest products are derived from indica strains, which are associated with calm and relaxation. Our Rest offerings pair well with quality time, evening wind-downs, and restorative self-care.

read more