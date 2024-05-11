Oishii​ is an indica-leaning strain bred from crossing Hollywood Pure Kush with Zkittles x Dosido. Top terpenes β-Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Linalool create super sweet aromas with floral and fuel-like notes in the background. Expect a potentially sweet blend of euphoria and relaxation.

--

Cresco Rest Live Resin Budder is available in 500mg, 1g, and 2g. A smooth and creamy concentrate. Derived from fresh frozen cannabis to ensure maximum cannabinoid and terpene retention, our suite of live concentrates is aromatic and potent.

--

Rest products are derived from indica strains, which are associated with calm and relaxation. Our Rest offerings pair well with quality time, evening wind-downs, and restorative self-care.

read more